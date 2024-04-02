Ukraine will open a new checkpoint with Romania

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution providing for the opening of a new Ukrainian-Romanian checkpoint "Bila Tserkva (Transcarpathian region) — Sziget Marmatsia" .

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

In general, they want to create 9 new border checkpoints in the western direction and modernize another 13. This will increase opportunities for Ukrainian exports and speed up sectoral integration into the European Union, Shmyhal emphasized.

"Ukraine and Romania are building an extremely profitable partnership, and we want to constantly deepen it," added the Prime Minister of Ukraine.