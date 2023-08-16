A new checkpoint will appear between Ukraine and Romania

The governments of Ukraine and Romania approved the draft agreement on the opening of a new international checkpoint by exchanging notes.
This is stated on the government portal.
The new checkpoint across the Ukrainian-Romanian state border will be between the settlements of Bila Tserkva (Transcarpathian region, Ukraine) and Sighetu-Marmatiei (Romania).
- In November 2022, a new crossing point "Krasnoilsk" was opened between Ukraine and Romania. It is located within the Chernivtsi region.
- "Ukrzaliznytsia" for the first time after a 17-year hiatus launched a passenger flight Rakhiv — Vala-Vicheului (Romanian station).