A new checkpoint will appear between Ukraine and Romania

Liza Brovko
The governments of Ukraine and Romania approved the draft agreement on the opening of a new international checkpoint by exchanging notes.

This is stated on the government portal.

The new checkpoint across the Ukrainian-Romanian state border will be between the settlements of Bila Tserkva (Transcarpathian region, Ukraine) and Sighetu-Marmatiei (Romania).