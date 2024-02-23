A new checkpoint will be opened on the border with Hungary

A new crossing point "Velyka Palad-Nagyhodos" will be opened on the border with Hungary. It will work for passenger cars, reduce queues and speed up border crossings.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

In addition, the operation of another checkpoint — "Luzhanka-Beregsurany" will be expanded. Now it will be able to drive empty trucks without weight restrictions, as well as passenger and cargo cars with a maximum weight of up to 7.5 tons.

Facebook / Міністерство розвитку громад, територій та інфраструктури України

"The next step is the approval of the changes by Hungarian colleagues. Our task is to ensure stable and rhythmic export-import transportation," noted the Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov.