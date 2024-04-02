The general director of the Russian factory was charged with manufacturing cruise missiles for attacks on Ukraine

Sergei Bogatikov, the general director of the Russian design and construction bureau "Raduga", which produces cruise missiles for strikes on Ukraine, was declared a suspect.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The “Raduga” plant serially produces missiles for the Russian military and is part of the Russian corporation "Tactical Missile Armaments", the largest producer of missiles.

The enterprise produces cruise missiles of the X-101 type. It was with such a rocket that the occupiers targeted an apartment building in Uman on April 28, 2023, killing 23 people, including six children. The impact completely destroyed the entrance of 27 apartments.

The enterprise headed by Bogatikov received the "Gratitude of the President of the Russian Federation" award for uninterrupted deliveries of missiles. Sergei Bogatikov was informed of the suspicion of aiding and abetting an aggressive war committed by a group of persons in a prior conspiracy.