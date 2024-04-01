Since the beginning of the year, the Russians have fired more than 180 missiles and drones at Kyiv

In the period from January 1 to April 1, 2024, Russian forces fired more than 180 air targets over Kyiv. Among them are hypersonic, cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as attack drones.

This is reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

During this time, Russian troops fired:

5 3M22 "Zirkon" hypersonic missiles;

11 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles;

6 "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles;

3 Kh-69 cruise missiles;

"Kalibr" cruise missile;

113 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

48 Shahed attack drones.

Attacks by Russian troops were repulsed by the Air Force of Ukraine. The head of the KCMA Serhii Popko called on international partners to provide Ukraine with more means of air defense.