General Staff: Russia lost another 15 tanks and 44 artillery systems during the day

Over the past day, 85 combat clashes took place between Ukrainian and Russian troops. The Russian army lost 650 occupiers, 15 tanks, 44 artillery systems, 20 armored fighting vehicles, and others.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The Ukrainian military repelled enemy attacks in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavlivsk, Orikhiv, and Kherson directions.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck four anti-aircraft missile complexes and 11 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment. Units of missile forces hit four radar stations, a control post, a personnel concentration area, four anti-aircraft defenses, and an artillery piece of the Russians.

In total, during the day, the Russian troops launched 17 missile and 83 air strikes, carried out 87 attacks from rocket salvo systems. More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhan, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.