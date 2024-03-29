General Staff: The Russians lost another eight tanks and 28 artillery systems

During the past day, 59 combat clashes took place. The General Staff of the Armed Forces named the estimated losses of the Russians as of March 4 and spoke about the current situation at the front.

On the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 6 attacks by Russian troops near Bilogorivka of the Luhansk region and Terniy of the Donetsk region, and on the Bakhmut — 13 attacks in the Chasiv Yar, Nove, Klishchiivka and Andriivka areas of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 3 attacks near Semenivka, Donetsk region. There, the Russians tried to knock out Ukrainian units from the occupied lines.

On the Novopavlivsk direction, Russian troops, with the support of aviation, attacked near Novomykhailivka, Urozhainy, and Georgiivka. Defense forces are holding positions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 8 times near Robotyny, northwest of Vervovy and north of Priyutny in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions twice.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 14 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian troops.

Russian losses per day

According to the General Staff, over the past day (March 28) the occupiers lost approximately 820 soldiers (killed and wounded), 8 tanks, 27 armored vehicles, 28 artillery systems, two anti-aircraft guns, 6 air defense systems, 56 drones, 5 cruise missiles, 50 vehicles and 7 units of special equipment. The total losses of the Russians during the full-scale invasion are as follows: