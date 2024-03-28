The General Staff announced that the Russians had lost another 780 soldiers. What is the situation by directions

The General Staff of the Armed Forces named the estimated losses of the Russians as of March 27 and spoke about the current situation at the front. During the past day, 60 combat clashes took place.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 5 attacks by Russian troops near Bilogorivka in the Luhansk region and Terni in the Donetsk region, and in Bakhmut direction — 4 attacks near Ivanivske and Andriivka.

In the Avdiivka direction, the Ukrainian military repelled 14 attacks in the Berdychiv, Semenivka, and Nevelsky areas of the Donetsk region. There, the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to knock out Ukrainian units from the occupied lines.

In the direction of Novopavlivka, the Defense Forces are restraining the enemy near Novomykhailivka and Georgiivka — there were 27 assaults there with the support of aviation.

In the Orykhiv direction, the Russians, with the support of aviation, attacked Ukrainian positions 4 times in the districts of Staromayorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy is trying to knock out units of the Defense Forces from bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro. There was one unsuccessful attack during the past day.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 10 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

Russian losses per day

According to the General Staff, over the past day (March 27) the occupiers lost approximately 780 soldiers (killed and wounded), 10 tanks, 21 armored vehicles, 32 artillery systems, two anti-aircraft guns, one air defense vehicle, 22 drones, two cruise missiles, 56 vehicles and 6 units of special equipment. The total losses of the Russians during the full-scale invasion are as follows: