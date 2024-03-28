During the night, the air force shot down 26 of Shahedʼs 28. Russian troops also launched rockets

On the night of March 28, Ukrainian air defense shot down 26 of 28 Shahed drones within Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Russian troops were also struck by three Kh-22 cruise missiles, an Kh-31P anti-radar missile and a S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile.

In Zaporizhzhia, two women were injured by a drone attack at night. The head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov,said that the fragments of enemy drones caused residential buildings in the private sector to catch fire, and the fire was promptly extinguished.

Russian troops also attacked Dnipropetrovsk region. Nikopol region was shelled four times by heavy artillery and targeted by a kamikaze drone. A 65-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman received shrapnel wounds. They were hospitalized in a moderate condition, writes the head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak.

Kharkiv was also under attack at night, the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, said. In the Kyiv district, a restaurant was damaged, and windows were broken in a neighboring house. The details of the attack are being clarified.