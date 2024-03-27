Ukrainian energy workers have fully restored critical infrastructure in all cities affected by the March 22 missile attack.

"Ukrenergo" writes about this.

They also restored the possibility of electricity supply through “Oblenergo” networks for all consumers. However, due to significant damage to the network, substations cannot transmit the large amounts of electricity needed to cover all consumer needs. Therefore, Odesa and Kharkiv regions have hourly blackout schedules.

Currently, there are no electricity restrictions in Khmelnytskyi and Kryvyi Rih, but when consumption increases, “Ukrenergo” will be forced to apply schedules. Therefore, local residents are asked to consume electricity sparingly.