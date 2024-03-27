Ukrainian energy workers have fully restored critical infrastructure in all cities affected by the March 22 missile attack.
"Ukrenergo" writes about this.
They also restored the possibility of electricity supply through “Oblenergo” networks for all consumers. However, due to significant damage to the network, substations cannot transmit the large amounts of electricity needed to cover all consumer needs. Therefore, Odesa and Kharkiv regions have hourly blackout schedules.
Currently, there are no electricity restrictions in Khmelnytskyi and Kryvyi Rih, but when consumption increases, “Ukrenergo” will be forced to apply schedules. Therefore, local residents are asked to consume electricity sparingly.
- On March 22, Russia carried out the largest combined attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. There was a blackout in Kharkiv. There was no electricity for more than a day in almost the entire city. DTEK lost half of its generation facilities.
- On March 25, Kharkiv decided to end the heating season early due to a shortage of electricity. The situation in the city remains difficult.