In the Poltava region, two men tried to blow up a railway line. They were caught red-handed

In the Poltava region, two men were arrested red-handed for trying to blow up a section of the railway line connecting the central and eastern regions of Ukraine. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) suspects the detainees of cooperation with the Russian FSB.

SBU says that the men planted an improvised explosive device near the track and the power supply system of the rolling stock. According to the investigation, the detainees then wanted to detonate explosives using a remote control. Thus, they hoped to disrupt the logistical routes of supplying weapons, ammunition and fuel to the Armed Forces.

The police arrested the men at the scene. They found telephones from which they communicated with the Russian curator — a staff member of the 5th service of the FSB. His identity has already been established.

1 8













Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The Security Service of Ukraine claims that, on the orders of the Russian, the detainees were supposed to stage a sabotage on the railway during the period of massive Russian air attacks on the objects of critical infrastructure of Ukraine on March 21-22. According to the investigation, the detainees are residents of Kyiv and Kharkiv regions.

The men were suspected of sabotage. They face life imprisonment.