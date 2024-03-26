Polish MFA: NATO is considering shooting down Russian missiles on approach to the Allianceʼs borders, but there are nuances

NATO is considering various concepts of shooting down Russian missiles on the approach to the Allianceʼs borders, but there are nuances — this can happen with the consent of the Ukrainian side and taking into account the international consequences.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Andrzej Shejna stated this in an interview with RMF24.

Shejna noted that the flight of a Russian missile to the territory of Poland is "rather a deliberate act." According to him, the Russians knew that if the missile flew deeper into Poland, it would be shot down. He says that in this way the Russians planned to test the strength of the defense and the vigilance of the Polish military.

"It cannot be that the aggressor imposes some rules on us every time. He should get used to the fact that the side of NATO, the side of democratic countries, will begin to set a certain tone when it comes to resolving the conflict in Ukraine," Shejna emphasized.

At the same time, yesterday the Russian ambassador to Poland Serhiy Andreev ignored the call of the Polish Foreign Ministry and did not provide an explanation regarding the incident with the Russian missile. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Poland Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysh called Andreevʼs behavior "disrespectful". Warsaw will not ignore these incidents and is preparing "next steps".

Andrzej Shejna added that a note of protest over the violation of Polish airspace by a Russian missile can be sent in another way — for example, through the Polish ambassador in Moscow Krzysztof Krajewski.