Poland could have shot down a Russian missile that violated the countryʼs airspace if it had flown deeper and threatened the security of Poles.

Wiadomosci writes about this, quoting the adviser to the Minister of Defense Mechyslaw Bienek.

It is known that today a Russian rocket flying at an altitude of 400 meters at a speed of 800 km/h flew 2 kilometers deep into the territory of Poland. Having fixed it, two pairs of F-16s — two Polish and two American fighters — were lifted into the air.

"The missiles equipped with the F-16 could have shot down this object if it had flown deeper and threatened our security, but after 39 seconds it left our territory," the adviser said.

According to the Minister of Defense of Poland, after todayʼs incident, the American and British allies decided to leave the Sky Saber air and missile defense systems on the territory of Poland until the end of the year, and not until the end of March, as planned.