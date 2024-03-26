The head of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk was arrested in absentia in Russia on charges of “terrorist attack”

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia arrested in absentia the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Malyuk. The Moscow court decided to take Malyuk "into custody" for 2 months.

This is reported by Russian state intelligence agencies with reference to the department and publishes its wanted card. It says that an article accusing Malyuk of a "terrorist attack" is being thrown at him, but it is not specified what exactly.

The Russians have placed Malyuk on the federal and interstate wanted list.

Earlier, the head of the SBU Malyuk said that the ex-National Deputy and convicted of treason Ilya Kiva was shot in the chest and head, and the Russian writer, Ukrainophobe and politician Zakhar Prilepin suffered serious injuries to his pelvis and legs after a car explosion. Malyuk did not confirm that the agency under his control was behind the liquidation, but provided details of these episodes.

And in July 2023, Malyuk admitted that the Security Service of Ukraine was behind the bombing of the Crimean bridge. Malyuk says that the SBU is preparing new special operations against the Russian Federation, which will cause even more damage to the enemy — on land and at sea. At the same time, he reminded that special services have already attacked 13 oil refineries in different regions of Russia.