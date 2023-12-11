Babel sources in SBU shared footage from the scene of the liquidation of ex-MP Ilya Kyva

Babel sources in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) shared photos and videos from the scene of the liquidation of ex-MP and collaborator Ilya Kyva in the suburbs of Moscow. According to our interlocutors, SBU has been preparing this unique special operation for a long time.
In the footage, the body of Ilya Kyva is lying on the snow, and blood stains can be seen near it. In the video, we see the observation point where punishment awaited Kyva. Near this place, Kyva often shot his videos.
"This is a signal to all traitors and war criminals who have gone over to the side of the enemy. Remember, Russia will not protect you. As the head of SBU Vasyl Malyuk said earlier, death is the only prospect that awaits the enemies of Ukraine," noted the interlocutor of Babel.
- On December 6, Russian media reported that the body of former MP of Ukraine Ilya Kyva was found in the Moscow region. Babel sources in the security forces said that the liquidation of the ex-MP of the Verkhovna Rada Ilya Kyva was a special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine.
- Russian media wrote that Ilya Kyva was killed in the cottage of the Velich Country Club hotel complex in the village of Suponevo, Moscow region. Russian investigators said that Ilya Kiva had two gunshot wounds on his body. Kyva was shot when he was walking in a park near a cottage village. Ex-MP died on the spot.