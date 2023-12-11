Babel sources in SBU shared footage from the scene of the liquidation of ex-MP Ilya Kyva

Babel sources in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) shared photos and videos from the scene of the liquidation of ex-MP and collaborator Ilya Kyva in the suburbs of Moscow. According to our interlocutors, SBU has been preparing this unique special operation for a long time.

In the footage, the body of Ilya Kyva is lying on the snow, and blood stains can be seen near it. In the video, we see the observation point where punishment awaited Kyva. Near this place, Kyva often shot his videos.

"This is a signal to all traitors and war criminals who have gone over to the side of the enemy. Remember, Russia will not protect you. As the head of SBU Vasyl Malyuk said earlier, death is the only prospect that awaits the enemies of Ukraine," noted the interlocutor of Babel.