Poland once again commented on the incident with the Russian missile. They say that Moscow did this on purpose

The head of the General Staff of the Polish Army, General Wiesław Kukula, said that Poland considers the flight of a Russian missile to its territory "mostly a deliberate action." However, there is a possibility that the missile deviated from the programmed trajectory.

This is reported by RMF FM.

He specified that it was a strategic air-to-ground cruise missile Kh-101.

"The missile is programmed. Russian missiles have a relatively low accuracy, so any options are possible, both the intentional programming of the missile in this way, and the fact that it simply deviated from a certain programmed path," added the Chief of the General Staff in a comment to journalists.

At the same time, Vieslav Kukula emphasized that "targets of this type on the border of the two countries pose a dilemma" whether to destroy them or not, because if Poland shot it down, it could have consequences in Ukraine.

The Chief of the General Staff believes that the Polish side acted adequately and exemplary, "as expected by our allies."