The former head of the Zaporizhzhia TRC will be tried. He unjustifiably charged more than a million hryvnias to his entourage

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has completed a pre-trial investigation into the case of the former head of the Zaporizhzhia Territorial Recruit Center (TRC) for Staffing and Social Support. He unjustifiably charged increased military payments to his subordinates. The indictment was sent to the court.

This was reported by the press service of SBI.

While in the position of the head of the Zaporizhzhia TRC, the official sent close subordinates to one of the brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, allegedly to carry out combat missions, without legal grounds.

The soldiers were not assigned to positions in the unit, did not take part in battles, and were actually in the front-line zone for no reason. They were there as if on vacation, lived according to a free schedule and could go home for the weekend. However, servicemen received increased payments and the opportunity to receive the status of a participant in hostilities.

As a result, seven servicemen who did not take part in hostilities received a total of over one million hryvnias in payments.

The man also employed representatives of the local crime scene to help them avoid prosecution of criminal cases for particularly serious crimes.

The former military commissar is accused of exceeding his official powers, committed under martial law (Article 426-1, Part 5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He faces up to 12 years in prison. The court also seized his property — an apartment in Zaporizhzhia and three plots of land in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Criminal proceedings against other participants in this scheme are still ongoing.