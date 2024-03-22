Great Britain will transfer a new aid package to Ukraine worth more than $75 million

Great Britain will give Ukraine a new military aid package worth more than $75 million — it will include reconnaissance drones and support for air defense systems.

From this aid package, $24 million will be allocated specifically for Ukrainian air defense.

Earlier, Great Britain allocated more than $416.2 million for advanced drones for Ukraine. These funds will go to more than 10,000 drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, most of which are FPV drones, another thousand are strike drones developed in Britain, as well as reconnaissance and maritime drones.