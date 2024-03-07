Great Britain provides Ukraine with £325 million for over 10 000 drones

Great Britain allocates £325 million (over $416.2 million) for advanced drones for Ukraine.

This was stated by British Defense Minister Grant Shapps at a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports the website of the British government.

These funds will go to more than 10 000 drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, most of which are FPV drones, another thousand are strike drones developed in Britain, as well as reconnaissance and maritime drones.

"I am ramping up our commitment to arm Ukraine with cutting-edge new drones coming directly from the UK’s world-leading defence industries – straight from the factory floor to the frontline. I encourage international partners to join the UK in this effort,” Shapps noted.

The head of the British Ministry of Defense also noted that the Armed Forces use weapons provided by Britain with "unprecedented effect", in particular, it was about attacks on the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.