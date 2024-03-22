In Zaporizhzhia, the search operation at the sites of rocket strikes was completed

In Zaporizhzhia, rescuers completed search operations at the sites of elimination of the consequences of rocket attacks. Three people died, and 25 were injured.

The press service of the State Emergency Service informs about this.

Emergency personnel extinguished a fire at a critical infrastructure facility and conducted search and rescue operations in the private residential sector.

At the moment, work on the disassembly and dismantling of the destroyed structures has been suspended — they will continue tomorrow.

The head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, said that the dead were a father and daughter and the driver of a trolleybus that was moving along the HPP dam.

During a massive attack, Russian troops struck Ukraineʼs largest hydroelectric power station, Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia, where there is serious damage. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, announced that during the night and morning of March 22, Russian troops launched more than 60 drones and almost 90 missiles of various types over Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down 92 targets out of 151.