General Staff: Russia lost four tanks and 26 artillery systems over the past day. The situation at the front

70 combat clashes took place over the past day. The Defense Forces destroyed four enemy tanks, 26 artillery systems and other military equipment.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Lyman direction, the Ukrainian military repulsed 17 enemy attacks in the districts of Bilohorivka, Zolotarivka (Luhansk region), and Yampolivka, Terny, Rozdolivka, Vesele (Donetsk region).

In the Bakhmut direction, defenders repelled five enemy attacks in the Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka districts of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 14 attacks in the Berdychiv, Semenivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Netaylove, and Nevelske areas of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 24 attacks in the districts of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, and Urozhaine.

In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the defenders seven times in the areas of Staromayorske (Donetsk region) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia region). In the Kherson direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops three times.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck ten areas where the enemyʼs troops, weapons and equipment were concentrated. Units of the missile forces hit the enemyʼs ammunition depot.

Estimated losses of the enemy in manpower and military equipment are as follows: