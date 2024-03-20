Canada transferred $1.5 billion to Ukraine. The funds will be directed to social assistance

Canada transferred $1.5 billion in financial aid to Ukraine. These funds will help to finance the deficit, in particular, they will be directed to social programs to help Ukrainians.

This was reported by the the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Canada has transferred more than $5 billion in financial aid.

"We are grateful to the Canadian people and government, who remain our reliable allies in these difficult times," Shmyhal emphasized.