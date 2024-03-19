Access to Ukrainian broadcasting was restored at almost all facilities in Kharkiv and Sumy regions

Specialists of the Concern for Broadcasting, Radio Communication and Television restored access to the signal of radio channels and Ukrainian television in Lozova, Kehychivka, Izyum, Sumy, Trostyanka and Shostka (Sumy and Kharkiv regions).

This was reported by the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine.

Engineers quickly restored power and repaired the equipment that was damaged as a result of the Russian missile and drone attack on TV and radio broadcast facilities on the night of March 14.

Restorative work is ongoing at other damaged facilities in the Sumy region, and the State Special Communications Service should be notified of full restoration later.