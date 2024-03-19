In Croatia, the court forbade the pro-Russian president Milanovych from running for prime minister

The Constitutional Court of Croatia has banned pro-Russian President Zoran Milanović from running for prime minister until his term expires in February 2025.

According to Politico, the court ruled that the president is by definition a "non-partisan" and is not allowed to participate in the political activities of any political party.

"This is a coup dʼétat. They are trying to prevent the will of the Croatian voters. I will be the prime minister, but I will not tell these ignorant thugs how I am going to do it," Milanović responded to the courtʼs decision.

On March 15, Zoran Milanović, who is currently the president of Croatia, announced his candidacy for the post of prime minister from the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the parliamentary elections in April.

The position of president in Croatia is largely ceremonial, but Milanović is formally the supreme commander of the Armed Forces. His premiership may have consequences for the European Union. Croatia, which under Prime Minister Andrii Plenkovich is a strong supporter of Ukraine, can change this position with a pro-Russian leader.