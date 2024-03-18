Lithuania has strengthened control over the import of grain from Russia and the occupied territories of Ukraine

Lithuania has strengthened control over the import of grain from Russia, the occupied territories of Ukraine and other high-risk countries. Such a decision was made after information from the Minister of Agriculture of Ukraine Mykola Solskyi that Russia is profiting from the export of grain from the occupied Ukrainian territories to third countries.

This is stated on the website of the Ministry of Agriculture of Lithuania.

Lithuania included Russia, the occupied territories of Ukraine, Belarus, unrecognized Transnistria, and the occupied regions of Georgia — Abkhazia and South Ossetia — among the high-risk countries. From March 18, Lithuania will take a sample of grain from each wagon or vehicle with imported fodder grain from these countries.

This is just one of Lithuaniaʼs steps. Next, the origin of the grain transported through the country will be checked.

"Russia should not have the opportunity to use Lithuanian infrastructure and profit from the sale of Ukrainian grain," Lithuanian Agriculture Minister Kyastutis Navickas said.