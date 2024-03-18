General Staff: Russia lost 19 tanks and 17 armored vehicles over the past day. The situation at the front

During the past 24 hours, 72 combat clashes took place between Ukrainian and Russian troops. The Russians lost 19 tanks, 17 armored vehicles, 34 artillery systems and other equipment.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Defense Forces repelled attacks in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, Orikhiv, and Kherson directions.

Ukrainian aviation also struck six areas where the enemyʼs military, weapons and equipment were concentrated. Units of missile troops hit three areas of troop concentration.

The total approximate losses of the enemy in manpower and equipment are as follows: