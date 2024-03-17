General Staff: Russia lost 11 tanks and 24 armored vehicles during the day

During the past 24 hours, 58 combat clashes took place between Ukrainian and Russian troops. The Russians lost 11 tanks, 24 armored fighting vehicles, 28 artillery systems and other things.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks in the Bakhmut, Avdiiv, Novopavliv, Orihiv, and Kherson directions.

In the Siverskyi direction, the military of the Defense Forces of Ukraine stopped two attempts to infiltrate sabotage and intelligence groups of the occupiers in the areas of Stara Huta and Brusky settlements of the Sumy region.

Over the course of a day, Ukrainian aviation struck four areas where Russian personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated.

Units of missile forces hit the command post, two areas of concentration of personnel and means of enemy air defense.