Air defense forces shot down 14 attack drones at night. There are hits in Odesa

On the night of March 17, the Russian occupiers hit Kharkiv Oblast and Donetsk Oblast with five S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, and two Kh-59 air guided missiles against Chernihiv Oblast. At the same time, the Russians launched 16 Shahed attack drones from Crimea.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and Ground Forces, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the Russian attack. They managed to shoot down 14 drones within the Odesa region.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Drones entered Odesa from the Black Sea and maneuvered between residential buildings and industrial districts of Odesa. There were hits — two preserved agricultural enterprises were damaged. Fires started there, rescuers extinguished them. People were not injured.