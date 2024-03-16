The Russians do not stop trying to knock out the Armed Forces from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Kherson Region

During the past 24 hours, 78 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces and the Russian occupiers. This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Ukrainian military repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Sinkivka and Tabaivka settlements of the Kharkiv region, where the enemy tried to improve their tactical position.

On the Lymanskyi direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled nine attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bilogorivka in the Luhansk region, Terny and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region, where the occupiers, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops.

In the Bakhmut direction, there were three enemy attacks in the areas of Andriivka and Klishchiivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiyiv direction, there were 26 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, and Pervomaiske settlements.