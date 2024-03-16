The Russians do not stop trying to knock out the Armed Forces from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Kherson Region

During the past 24 hours, 78 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces and the Russian occupiers. This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the Kupyansk direction, the Ukrainian military repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Sinkivka and Tabaivka settlements of the Kharkiv region, where the enemy tried to improve their tactical position.
On the Lymanskyi direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled nine attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bilogorivka in the Luhansk region, Terny and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region, where the occupiers, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops.
In the Bakhmut direction, there were three enemy attacks in the areas of Andriivka and Klishchiivka settlements of the Donetsk region.
In the Avdiyiv direction, there were 26 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, and Pervomaiske settlements.
In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, and Novomykhailivka, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces 24 times.
In the Orihiv direction, the occupiers attacked Ukrainian military positions seven times in the districts of Staromayorsky, Donetsk region, and Robotyny, Zaporizhzhya.
In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not stop trying to knock out the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. During the day, the enemy unsuccessfully stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops three times.
At the same time, the Defense Forces continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops and exhaust the enemy along the entire line of battle.
- Russia launched a war against Ukraine in 2014, when it occupied Crimea and parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. On February 24, 2022, the occupiers began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine from the northern, eastern and southern directions.
- In April 2022, the Defense Forces expelled the occupiers from the northern regions of Ukraine, and in the fall de-occupied parts of the Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv regions. On June 5, 2023, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that the Defense Forces had gone on the offensive in some directions. Later there were reports of the de-occupation of settlements in the east and south. In October 2023, the occupiers attacked Avdiivka. On February 17, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi announced the decision to withdraw the Defense Forces of Ukraine from Avdiyivka.