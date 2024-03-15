In Odesa, the number of victims of the Russian missile attack has increased to 16

In Odesa, the number of victims of the Russian missile strike increased — 16 people died. Another 55 people were injured, they were hospitalized and are in the hospital.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper informed about this.

Local residents, a medic and a rescuer were among the dead, and eight employees of the State Emergency Service were also among the injured.

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service and the National Police work at the scene, providing psychological assistance to people.

The Southern Defense Forces reported that the Russians launched Iskander-M ballistic missiles at Odesa from the temporarily occupied Crimea.

In the city, a three-story building, a recreational facility, at least 10 private houses, a service station, a low-pressure gas pipeline, ambulances and fire-rescue vehicles were damaged.