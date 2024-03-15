Drone attack on the Vinnytsia region: Two people were killed and some were injured

Two people were killed in a kamikaze drone attack that took place on the evening of March 14, in the Vinnytsia region.

The head of the Regional Administration Serhii Borzov informed that today, March 15, an injured woman died in the hospital. Another person died on the spot on the day of the attack. Four people were hospitalized then, Borzov wrote.

The State Service for Emergency Situations specified that two residential buildings were destroyed in the region: one was hit by a drone, and the other was hit by the wreckage of an unmanned aerial vehicle (in the Tulchyn community).

The details of the emergency services and Borzov are not specified, but it follows from their reports that the deceased and two wounded were in the first house, and the other two wounded were in the second. It is not yet known which house the second victim is from.

