Air defense of Ukraine shot down 27 Shahed drones at night. Eight missiles could not be intercepted

Air defense of Ukraine shot down all 27 Shahed 136/131 kamikaze drones launched by the Russians on the night of March 15. They also hit the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions with seven S-300/S-400 missiles and one Kh-59 guided missile against the Poltava region. Missiles could not be intercepted.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shahed was shot down within Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions.

Only in the Kyiv region, on the approaches to the capital, a dozen and a half drones were destroyed, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Serhiy Popko reported.

In the Vinnytsia region late in the evening on March 14, an enemy drone hit a residential building. The State Emergency Service reports that one person died on the spot, and two more were rescued.

In addition, another residential building was damaged in the Tulchyn community (Vinnytsia region) due to the fall of UAV debris. Two people were injured and hospitalized.