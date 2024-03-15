The General Staff informed that the Russians had lost another 580 soldiers. There were 76 clashes at the front

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named the estimated losses of the Russians as of March 15 and spoke about the current situation at the front.

During the past day, 76 combat clashes took place.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 16 enemy attacks in the areas of Ternн, Yampolivka, Rozdolivka (Donetsk region) and Bilohorivka (Luhansk region), where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defenses of our troops.

In the direction of Bakhmut, 5 attacks were repelled in Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka areas (Donetsk region).

In the Avdiivka direction, 20 enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of the Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske points (Donetsk region).

On the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georhiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Vodyane of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense 24 times.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 7 times in the areas of Staromayorske (Donetsk region), Robotyne and west of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia region).

Russian losses over the past day

According to the General Staff, over the past day (March 14), the occupiers lost an estimated 580 soldiers (killed/wounded), a tank, 11 armored vehicles, 15 artillery systems, 34 drones, 37 vehicles and three special vehicles. The total estimated losses of the Russians during a full-scale invasion are as follows: