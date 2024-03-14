The occupiers hit the television and radio infrastructure of the Kharkiv region with drones. There are interruptions with the signal

The Russians massively struck the television and radio infrastructure of the Kharkiv region with drones. Because of this, there are interruptions with the radio and television signal in several areas. A few hours ago, a targeted attack on infrastructure was also reported in the Sumy region.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

All services are working to restore the signal and try to restore the facilities as soon as possible. Some of the facilities have already been restored.

Synehubov does not rule out that the occupiers may strike again at the TV and radio infrastructure of the Kharkiv region.