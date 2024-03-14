At night, air defense destroyed 22 attack drones out of 36

On the night of March 14, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine using 36 Shahed attack drones.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Forces and means of air defense of Ukraine destroyed 22 Russian drones.

The Southern Defense Forces destroyed two Shahed drones that flew into their responsibility zone in the Mykolaiv region. They were shot down in the north of the region.

The Russians launched drones over the civil infrastructure of four cities of the Sumy region: Sumy, Shostka, Trostyanets, and Bilopillia. The occupiers also fired missiles at Shostka and Trostyanets. Emergency and rescue services are working at the places of arrivals and clarifying the consequences of the strikes, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported.

The Russian army struck the Shevchenkivsky district of Kharkiv with an S-300 missile. There is damage to non-residential civilian premises. Profile services are inspecting the place of the strike, informed the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.