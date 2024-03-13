A human body was recovered from under the rubble in Sumy. The number of victims has increased to five in Kryvyi Rih

Russia struck Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region) and Sumy. In both cities there are dead and injured, as well as the destruction of residential high-rise buildings. All necessary services work on the ground.

Sumy

In the morning of March 13, Russian occupiers attacked a five-story building in Sumy with a Shahed attack drone. So far, the rescuers managed to unblock the body of the dead person from under the rubble. Earlier, the State Emergency Service rescued ten people from the rubble, eight of whom received injuries of varying degrees of severity. Unblocking is ongoing, as people may still be under the rubble.

Telegram / ДСНС України

Kryvyi Rih

The Russians also attacked Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Late in the evening on March 12, they launched a missile attack that killed five people. Initially, it was known about three victims, then one of the victims died in the hospital, and the body of a man was discovered under the rubble of the house.

In total, 43 people were injured in Kryvyi Rih, including 12 children. Four adults and two children are in hospital in serious condition.

In the city, more than two dozen high-rise buildings, two kindergartens and two schools, an enterprise, an administrative building, a store, and a warehouse were damaged.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode