Two people died as a result of the Russian attack on Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region

On the night of March 12, the Russian occupiers launched a rocket attack on Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region. As a result, two people died and five others were injured.

This was reported in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The Russian military allegedly used the Grom-E1 hybrid air-to-air missile. It hit a residential area.

The victims have mine-explosive injuries, head and body bruises, as well as fractures. The bodies of the dead were found in the rubble.

A total of four high-rise buildings and nine vehicles were damaged by the Russian shelling.

Mandatory evacuation has been announced in the Donetsk region, and mandatory evacuation from front-line communities. The Russian occupiers are shelling the towns and villages of the region every day, as a result of which there are wounded or dead people every day.