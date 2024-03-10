The Russians shelled Donetsk region — three people were killed

Russian occupiers attacked Dobropill and Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region. Three people died there.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk military regional administration, Vadym Filashkin.

On the night of March 10, the Russians attacked Dobropillia with attack drones, and in the morning, rescuers retrieved the bodies of two people from under the rubble of the house. Two administrative buildings and two private houses were damaged.

In the morning, the occupiers shelled Chasiv Yar with artillery, which killed a 66-year-old man.

Also at night, Russian troops attacked Mirnograd with three S-300 missiles. 12 people were injured, including a teenager. Nine high-rise buildings and 27 cars were damaged.

Вадим Філашкін / Донецька ОВА

Several private houses were repeatedly damaged in Terny, Lymanska community. The outskirts of the Kostyantynivka community were under fire. Meanwhile, two high-rise buildings and an administrative building were damaged in Toretsk, Bakhmut district, two two-story buildings in Zalizne, nine private houses, two high-rise buildings, an industrial building in Chasovoyarsk community, and a house and two non-residential buildings in Siversk.

During the day, 134 people were evacuated from the front line in Donetsk region, including 23 children.