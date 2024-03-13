The “Diia” app opens the code. This will help export its technologies to other countries

The Ukrainian application "Diia" opens the code. Now other countries will be able to import it and run their own public services.

This was reported by the press service of "Diia".

At the same time, "Diia" opens not only the general code of the server and mobile parts of the application. Specialists will be able to familiarize themselves with the data using the example of a driverʼs license and the service "Excerpt of criminal record".

It is worth noting that the developers will not have access to the registers and encryption features, so the data of Ukrainians will remain safe. If the specialists want to test the "request to the registry", then specially for this, fictitious users with non-existent data were loaded into the test environment.

Countries that want to launch their own state services will familiarize themselves with and sign an agreement with the terms of the license for the use of the "Diia" code. It will then be handed over to IT specialists for analysis and the creation of government digital products will begin.

Along with this, the IT community will be able to analyze the code and suggest changes and improvements that will be considered by the “Diia” development team.