General Staff: The occupiers lost eight tanks and two anti-aircraft vehicles over the past day

During the past day, 72 combat clashes took place between the Ukrainian military and the Russian occupiers. Russia lost eight tanks, 27 armored fighting vehicles, 23 artillery systems and two air defense systems.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, Orikhiv and Kherson directions.

Aviation of the Defense Forces struck eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and the control point of the Russians. Units of the missile forces struck two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, the Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile complex and the 1L219 "Zoopark" counter-battery radar complex.