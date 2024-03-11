The head of the International Criminal Court became the Japanese woman who issued the arrest warrant for Putin

Japanese judge Tomoko Akane, who last year issued a warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was elected as the head of the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

"I will focus on facilitating dialogue between the Courtʼs authorities, the defense and victimsʼ representatives, as well as strengthening dialogue with States Parties and countries that have not yet ratified the Rome Statute," said ICC President-elect Akane.