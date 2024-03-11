The head of the International Criminal Court became the Japanese woman who issued the arrest warrant for Putin

Japanese judge Tomoko Akane, who last year issued a warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was elected as the head of the International Criminal Court in The Hague.
This was reported in the press service of the International Space Station.
"I will focus on facilitating dialogue between the Courtʼs authorities, the defense and victimsʼ representatives, as well as strengthening dialogue with States Parties and countries that have not yet ratified the Rome Statute," said ICC President-elect Akane.
- On March 17, 2023, Tomoko Akane issued a warrant for the arrest of Russian President Putin and the Commissioner for Childrenʼs Rights in the Russian Federation, Maria Lvova-Belova, for their involvement in the abduction of children from Ukraine.
- On March 20, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case against the judges and prosecutors of the ICC, who issued a warrant for Putinʼs arrest. The Investigative Committee of Russia considers the criminal prosecution of Putin "illegal, as there are no grounds for criminal prosecution."
- Last July , the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia declared Tomoko Akane wanted.