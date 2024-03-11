The film “20 days in Mariupol” will be shown again in Ukrainian cinemas

The Oscar-winning documentary "20 Days in Mariupol" will be shown again in Ukrainian cinemas from March 14. The show will run for a limited time, and the show schedule can be viewed here.

This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian film distributor Arthouse Trafik.

The online release of the film will start on March 21. Back in November 2023, the tape was put on the open access of the American YouTube, but the film was not available for viewing in Ukraine.

The film can also be purchased and watched on Amazon, Apple TV and Google Play Movies.

About the film "20 days in Mariupol"

The film tells the story of the first weeks of fighting in Mariupol during a full-scale Russian invasion.

Director and photographer Mstislav Chernov, photographer Yevhen Maloletka and producer and journalist Vasylisa Stepanenko worked on the film. They became the last journalists who covered the beginning of the destruction of Mariupol by Russia — for this, all three received the Pulitzer Prize.