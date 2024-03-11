Five children were returned from the occupied territories. The youngest child is two years old

Five children and an 18-year-old orphan were returned from the occupied territories.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin informed about this.

Several families with children managed to leave for the territory controlled by Ukraine. The youngest of the kids is two years old. Prokudin notes that all of the childʼs memories were related to life in the occupation.

Now children and adults are safe. Psychologists and doctors work with them. The organization Save Ukraine helped to return the Ukrainians.