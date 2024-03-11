Last year, more than a thousand evaders received court sentences. The statistics from 2014

In 2023, Ukrainians received 1 274 verdicts in court cases on evasion of military service. The accused received both conditional and actual terms of imprisonment of up to 5 years.

This is reported by the digital service for the analysis of state data "Opendatabot".

Since the beginning of the war in 2014, there have been a total of 3 746 such sentences.

The first peak of punishments occurred in 2015, with the beginning of Russian aggression in the Ukrainian Donbas: 1 596 sentences were passed then. Then their number gradually decreased, reaching eight completed cases in 2021. However, already in the first year after the full-scale invasion, such cases increased 25 times — up to 220 sentences.

Last year, the number of cases increased 5 times — to 1 274, compared to 2022, and 60 criminal proceedings ended in actual imprisonment.

For example, the case in September 2023, when a conscript passed a medical examination, received a summons, but did not come to the collection point. He received a sentence of imprisonment for 3 years.