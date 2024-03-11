Canada has still not delivered the promised NASAMS to Ukraine due to a financial delay by the US

Canada has not yet delivered the promised NASAMS anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine because it lacks funds from the US.

This was reported by the Edmonton Journal.

Last year, Canada allocated funds for the purchase of the NASAMS anti-aircraft missile complex, concluding a contract with the United States. But coalition procurement is currently in limbo due to internal US problems in the distribution of finances.

"The Americans have to secure the funding in order to finalize the contracts (with manufacturer Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace)," Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair noted.

According to him, without this agreement, it would take years for the normal procurement process. The value of the order is estimated at $406 million.

"We’ve tried to expedite that. Unfortunately the Americans ran into some challenges in their own funding envelope," Blair stated.

NASAMS is a mobile anti-aircraft missile system designed to combat missiles, aircraft and other air targets at low and medium altitudes. The USA transferred two such systems to Ukraine and paid for the production of six more.