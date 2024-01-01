Canada transfers NASAMS to Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held the first international conversation of the new year with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. They talked, in particular, about strengthening the Ukrainian air defense.

"I am grateful to Justin for his willingness to help strengthen the defense of the Ukrainian sky, in particular for the supply of additional NASAMS systems and missiles for them," Zelenskyy wrote.

He also informed the Canadian Prime Minister about the constant Russian attacks on the cities and villages of Ukraine, as well as the fact that on the eve of the New Year and New Yearʼs Eve, the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces destroyed 80 attack drones.

The parties discussed work on security guarantees, agreed on the preparation of the fourth meeting of advisers working to implement the Peace Formula. The meeting will be held in Davos in mid-January.