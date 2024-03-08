Zelensky assigned the name “Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi” to the Ada-class corvette, which is being built in Turkey

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Turkey on a visit. He visited a shipyard in Istanbul, where he was shown the construction of an Ada-class corvette for the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. By presidential decree, he was given the name "Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi".

The contract for the construction of two corvettes for Ukraine was concluded with Turkey in September 2021. The first corvette "Hetman Ivan Mazepa" was launched in October 2022, and the keel of "Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky" was laid in August 2023.

Earlier, the Armed Forces Navy informed that the second corvette would be armed with MICA VL anti-aircraft missile systems, 76 and 35 mm caliber guns, anti-ship cruise missiles (8 launchers) and Murene 90 Impact torpedoes.

Today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. They will discuss the course of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the continuation of the agreement on the grain corridor and bilateral relations.