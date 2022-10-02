The first corvette for the Ukrainian fleet was launched in Turkey

The first Ada-class corvette for the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, named after Hetman Ivan Mazepa, was launched in Turkey.

The launching ceremony of the battleship took place in Istanbul at the Istanbul Naval Shipyard. It was attended by the Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Neizhpapa and First Lady Olena Zelenska.

The Ada anti-submarine corvette will be the first ship of this class for the Ukrainian Navy.

"Todayʼs extremely important event for Ukraine and its Naval Forces proves once again that in the conditions of a decisive war for our independence and territorial integrity, for the will of the multinational Ukrainian people, for freedom and dignity, we have a wonderful friend — the Republic of Turkey. Our cooperation is getting another dimension — a beautiful corvette that will soon protect Ukraine, free navigation, which is certainly a common goal of our countries," said the Commander of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa, during the ceremony.