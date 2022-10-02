The first corvette for the Ukrainian fleet was launched in Turkey

The first Ada-class corvette for the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, named after Hetman Ivan Mazepa, was launched in Turkey.
The launching ceremony of the battleship took place in Istanbul at the Istanbul Naval Shipyard. It was attended by the Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Neizhpapa and First Lady Olena Zelenska.
The Ada anti-submarine corvette will be the first ship of this class for the Ukrainian Navy.
"Todayʼs extremely important event for Ukraine and its Naval Forces proves once again that in the conditions of a decisive war for our independence and territorial integrity, for the will of the multinational Ukrainian people, for freedom and dignity, we have a wonderful friend — the Republic of Turkey. Our cooperation is getting another dimension — a beautiful corvette that will soon protect Ukraine, free navigation, which is certainly a common goal of our countries," said the Commander of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa, during the ceremony.
- Ukraine signed an agreement with Turkey on the construction of two Ada-class corvettes as early as July 2021. The solemn laying ceremony of the future "Hetman Ivan Mazepa" took place on September 7, 2021. In the same year, they began to form a crew. According to the agreements, the corvettes should enter the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2024. It is expected that the first of them will begin to perform tasks no earlier than 2026 — until then it will undergo tests.
- As Naval Pages wrote, the corvette will receive American Harpoon anti-ship missiles, MBDA VL MICA short-range anti-aircraft missile system, Leonardo Super Rapid 76-mm artillery system, Rheinmetall Millennium 35-mm anti-aircraft system, 12.7-mm Aselsan STAMP machine gun systems and 324 -mm torpedo tubes with MU90 Impact anti-submarine torpedoes.
- Also, the corvette can take on board one helicopter.