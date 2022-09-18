The hull of the “Hetman Ivan Mazepa” corvette was built in Turkey

In Istanbul, the RMK Marine shipyard built the hull of the future flagship of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — the Ada-class corvette "Hetman Ivan Mazepa".

Photos of the case were published by the Turkish portal TurDef.

The photo shows that the future corvette is currently in dry dock. The name "Hetman Ivan Mazepa" and the number F 211 have already been put on its board.

TurDef

TurDef