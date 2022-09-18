The hull of the “Hetman Ivan Mazepa” corvette was built in Turkey

In Istanbul, the RMK Marine shipyard built the hull of the future flagship of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — the Ada-class corvette "Hetman Ivan Mazepa".
Photos of the case were published by the Turkish portal TurDef.
The photo shows that the future corvette is currently in dry dock. The name "Hetman Ivan Mazepa" and the number F 211 have already been put on its board.
- Ukraine signed an agreement with Turkey on the construction of two Ada-class corvettes as early as July 2021. The solemn laying ceremony of the future "Hetman Ivan Mazepa" took place on September 7, 2021. In the same year, they began to form a crew. According to the agreements, the corvettes should enter the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2024. It is expected that the first of them will begin to perform tasks no earlier than 2026 — until then, it will undergo tests.
- As Naval Pages wrote, the corvette will receive American Harpoon anti-ship missiles, MBDA VL MICA short-range anti-aircraft missile system, Leonardo Super Rapid 76-mm artillery system, Rheinmetall Millennium 35-mm anti-aircraft system, 12.7-mm Aselsan STAMP machine gun systems and 324 -mm torpedo tubes with MU90 Impact anti-submarine torpedoes.
- Also, the corvette can take on board one helicopter.