The keel of the second corvette for Ukraine was laid in Turkey

The keel of the second Ada-class corvette for the Ukrainian Navy was laid in Istanbul. According to Turkish traditions, the solemn ceremony was held only after the construction of part of the sections and the building.

This is reported by the public relations service of the Armed Forces Navy Command.

The ceremony of laying down the corvette-class ship took place with the participation of the Ukrainian delegation, which included the Chief of Staff of the Navy Vice Admiral Andriy Tarasov and Deputy Minister of Defense Volodymyr Havrylov.

Previously, Navy Captain 2nd rank Volodymyr Uglinsky said that this corvette will be named in honor of Hetman Pavel Skoropadskyi. It will be armed with MICA VL anti-aircraft missile systems, 76 and 35 mm caliber guns, anti-ship cruise missiles (8 launchers) and Murene 90 Impact torpedoes.

The contract for the construction of two corvettes for Ukraine was concluded in September 2021. The first corvette "Hetman Ivan Mazepa" was launched in October 2022.